The vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, considered Xi Jinping's right-hand man, is accused of treason.

General Zhang Youxia is suspected of passing information about China's nuclear program to the United States, News.Az informs.

According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), before his arrest he was considered one of Xi Jinping's closest aides.

It should be noted that the Chinese Communist Party has decided to launch an investigation into the country's high-ranking military officials on suspicion of serious violations of discipline and the law.

