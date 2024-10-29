Tim Walz’s past relationship with Chinese official’s daughter sparks controversy ahead of Nov. election

+ ↺ − 16 px

As the November election nears in the United States, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz is facing controversy over a reported past relationship with Jenna Wang, the daughter of a high-ranking Chinese Communist Party official.

This revelation comes just one week before the election, threatening to derail Walz’s candidacy alongside Kamala Harris and intensifying scrutiny on his character and past statements, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. In a recent phone interview, Walz reflected on his past relationship with Wang, which reportedly began in the late 1980s while he was teaching English in Foshan, China, through the nonprofit WorldTeach. Wang, now 59, claims their romantic involvement was deeply significant and ultimately emotionally devastating. According to Wang, she believed their relationship would lead to a lifelong commitment, but it ended in disappointment and heartbreak.Wang’s account portrays Walz as having misled her about the future of their relationship. She expressed feelings of emotional distress during their time together, even questioning the value of her life as their affair unfolded. The pair’s relationship, which began in 1989, was shrouded in secrecy due to Wang’s father’s influential position within the Chinese government, raising stakes for both individuals involved.The controversy surrounding Walz intensified after he reportedly “misspoke” during a CBS News vice presidential debate, which brought back memories of a contentious statement he made regarding the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989. Initially claiming to have witnessed the events firsthand, reports later revealed that he was actually in Nebraska at the time. This revelation has led to further questions about his credibility, with Wang echoing similar concerns about his honesty. “Tim lied about Tiananmen Square and he’s lied about other things,” she asserted, underscoring her doubts about his integrity.In a recent open letter, Wang described her relationship with Walz as one that initially felt akin to a marriage. However, she characterized him as “the type of man against whom a mother warns her daughter not to get involved.” Despite not explicitly promising marriage, Wang believed Walz had led her to think their relationship would evolve in that direction. She recounted moments when Walz’s colleagues had tea with them, suggesting he may have implied a future commitment in her presence.Reflecting on their breakup, Wang expressed feeling “deeply insulted” and recounted her need to leave their shared environment in China due to the public knowledge of their relationship. Despite maintaining correspondence after Walz returned to the U.S., she was left feeling abandoned when their connection ultimately faded.The fallout of their relationship also included disputes over intentions, particularly surrounding Wang’s desire to obtain a visa. Walz allegedly accused her of using him for immigration purposes, while Wang insisted that she was ready to give up her life in China to be with him. “I was giving it up to be with Tim, to get married and start a family,” she emphasized, defending her genuine feelings for him.The pair lost touch after their relationship ended, although Walz returned to China in 1993 as part of a summer student program aimed at connecting American high school students with Chinese institutions.

News.Az