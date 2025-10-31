Xi pledges to defend global trade as APEC opens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Asia-Pacific leaders today that Beijing would stand firm in defending global free trade and promoting economic cooperation amidst growing international tensions.

Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, Mr Xi took centre stage after US President Donald Trump left the summit the day before, following talks aimed at de-escalating trade wars, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Mr Trump described his Thursday meeting with Mr Xi as a “roaring success,” saying he would reduce tariffs on China, while Beijing agreed to export rare earth elements and begin buying US soya beans.

“The more turbulent the times, the more we must work together,” Mr Xi said during the summit’s opening session.

“The world is undergoing a period of rapid change, with the international situation becoming increasingly complex.” He expressed hopes for expanded co-operation in green industries and clean energy.

In written remarks sent to a summit of chief executives taking place alongside the Apec gathering, Mr Xi said China was open for investment and committed to the multilateral trading system.

“Facts have proven that whoever gains a foothold in the Chinese market will be able to seize the critical opportunity in increasingly fierce international competition,” he wrote. “Investing in China is investing in the future.”

Mr Xi also met leaders including new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

He told Ms Takaichi that he hoped the two nations would build a “constructive and stable relationship fit for the new era,” while she called for the easing of a “variety” of bilateral challenges and strengthening personal ties.

Mr Xi is expected to meet South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Saturday, with discussions likely to include North Korea’s nuclear programme.

The 21 Apec economies are debating a joint statement on free trade and regional prosperity, though South Korean officials caution that a strong declaration may be unlikely due to US-China discord.

Opening the summit, Mr Lee said: “It’s obvious that we can’t always stand on the same side, as our national interests are at stake. But we can join together for the ultimate goal of shared prosperity.”

South Korea has also prioritised co-operation on artificial intelligence and demographic challenges as key topics during the summit.

