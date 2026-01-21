China's Xi urges strong start to new five-year plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for determined efforts to ensure a strong launch of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030).

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when opening a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) for principal officials at the provincial and ministerial levels, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Xi noted that the formulation and implementation of five-year plans constitutes important experience for the Party in governing the country and managing state affairs, as well as a significant political advantage of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, which is conducive to maintaining policy continuity.

It is necessary to develop a comprehensive, profound and accurate understanding of the strategic arrangements for economic and social development during the 15th Five-Year Plan period that were made at the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, he said.

He stressed that China is currently at a stage where strategic opportunities and risks coexist, with increasing uncertainty and unpredictable factors. He added that building a modern industrial system and achieving an overall industrial structure upgrade are key strategic tasks for the 15th Five-Year Plan period.

Xi emphasized the importance of maintaining a reasonable share of manufacturing in the economy, and of developing advanced manufacturing vigorously. He also highlighted the need to build modern infrastructure.

China is well-positioned to accelerate its creation of a new development pattern, he said, noting that the domestic economy should serve as the mainstay, and investment in physical assets should be closely integrated with investment in human capital.

Xi said that improving livelihoods should be prioritized to promote social development. And while advancing economic growth, steady efforts should be made to raise quality of life for the people.

He urged efforts to strengthen the Party's capacity to lead socioeconomic development and maintain a high-pressure stance against corruption.

Li Qiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the opening of the study session. The other members of the Standing Committee -- Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi -- were also in attendance, as was China's Vice President Han Zheng.

Li Qiang called on the attendees to gain a deep understanding of the rich connotations of Xi's important speech, translate what they learn into concrete actions and results, and promote high-quality development with continuous progress.

