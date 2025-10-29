Xi, Trump will meet in S. Korea on Thursday, confirms Beijing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump will meet Busan, South Korea, on Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing that head of state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable strategic guiding role in China-U.S. relations, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

At this meeting in South Korea, the two heads of state will have in-depth communication on strategic and long-term issues concerning China-U.S. relations, as well as major issues of common concern, Guo said.

"We are willing to make joint efforts with the U.S. side to work for positive outcomes of this meeting, which will provide new guidance and impetus for the stable development of bilateral relations," Guo said.

News.Az