Xiaomi opens pre-orders for upgraded SU7 sedan, emphasizes safety

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s Xiaomi has started pre-orders for a refreshed version of its SU7 electric sedan, highlighting safety features amid growing public scrutiny over accidents involving its vehicles.

The new-generation SU7, set to launch in April, comes with lidar remote sensing as standard and a maximum range of up to 902 km (560 miles), Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun announced on Weibo. Pre-sale prices start at 229,900 yuan ($32,892), slightly higher than the original 2024 model but still below Tesla’s Model 3, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Lei emphasized that safety is the priority for the updated model, downplaying the car’s speed. The SU7 has sold more than 360,000 units since its initial release, though sales have slowed since August, and Tesla’s Model 3 surpassed it in September and November.

Xiaomi has faced criticism following two fatal accidents last year involving its EVs, prompting investigations and public debate over the company’s safety standards. Lei and the company have pledged to respond to concerns, while also defending the SU7’s build quality.

Alongside the SU7, Xiaomi aims to sell a total of 550,000 electric vehicles in 2026, building on 410,000 units sold last year. The company also sells the YU7 SUV, and CEO Lei has sought to reassure customers with public demonstrations of the vehicles’ quality, although some stunts, such as dismantling the SUV on livestream, drew skepticism from critics.

News.Az