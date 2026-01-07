Tesla sets sales record as Chinese EVs target global growth

+ ↺ − 16 px

From aggressive discounting in China to Tesla’s record-breaking deliveries, the electric and new energy vehicle sector has seen major developments in recent weeks. Here are seven key EV stories you may have missed.

Chinese electric vehicle makers have launched a new wave of price cuts and cheap financing at the start of 2026, even as Beijing urges the industry to rein in intense competition. Slowing demand, shrinking margins and survival concerns are pushing manufacturers to double down on incentives, despite warnings over deflationary pressures, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

Tesla, meanwhile, posted record sales in China in December, as buyers rushed to make purchases before a partial rollback of tax incentives. The surge highlighted the continued strength of demand for foreign brands, even as competition from domestic rivals intensifies.

However, weaker year-end sales across the broader market have clouded the outlook for China’s EV sector. Concerns over prolonged price wars remain, with even market leader BYD reporting its steepest net profit drop in more than four years.

Beyond China, the global footprint of Chinese automakers continues to expand. Carmakers are increasingly eyeing overseas markets, with ambitions to secure up to a third of global auto sales, while innovations such as Chinese-developed robotaxis are beginning to appear in regions like the Middle East.

Together, these developments underline a fast-changing EV landscape marked by fierce competition at home, record sales milestones, and growing international ambitions.

News.Az