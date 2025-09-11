XRP and Cardano price struggles cannot shut down the best meme coins dominating right now

XRP and Cardano price struggles highlight a major shift as the best meme coins continue to dominate the market, attracting traders worldwide.

The XRP price is slipping, and the Cardano price shows no strength: two once-dominant projects now facing mounting pressure. What once looked like solid ground for investors is turning into quicksand, and in that void, a new force has risen.

Traders are no longer looking to the old guard for stability; they’re chasing momentum, humor, and hype that drive entire communities forward. This isn’t a minor adjustment; it’s a dramatic rewriting of the market’s priorities.

As cracks widen in traditional altcoins, the best meme coins are stepping in to dominate, capturing headlines, wallets, and imagination. The balance of power is shifting, and those ignoring it risk being left behind.

Cardano and XRP Price Struggles

Cardano is currently worth $0.8793, down by 1.17% in the last 24 hours. Some of the reasons for this drop are the technical pullback after testing resistance near $0.89–$0.90, its low trading volume reducing the Cardano price stability, and the market-wide caution as the crypto fear/greed index stays "Neutral" (43/100).

Today, the XRP price stands at $2.97, representing a decrease of 1.92% in the past 24 hours. Key reasons for its struggles include technical resistance (pivot point rejection at $2.97), whale activity, as $53M XRP moved to exchanges, signaling a sell risk, and its declining volume.

Why the Best Meme Coins Dominate While the XRP and Cardano Price Falter

Coins Outperforming Traditional Altcoins

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – The First Crypto Project to Use Solana’s Execution Speed in the BTC Base Layer

Bitcoin Hyper is a clear example of the XRP price losing ground to fresh meme innovations. This is the first crypto project to utilize Solana’s execution speed on the BTC base layer, enabling SOL-level throughput for high-performance dApps while benefiting from Bitcoin's security.

The project’s presale has achieved massive success, securing over $14.8 million to date. Those interested can buy $HYPER for only $0.012885.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) – Getting Ready to Execute the First 1,000X Leverage Trade In the Crypto Space

Where the XRP and Cardano price stumble, Maxi Doge surges ahead. This is DOGE’s more brutish cousin, getting ready to execute the first 1,000x leverage trade in the crypto space. Over $1.9 million has already been contributed to $MAXI’s presale, which has been live for just over a month.

At the moment, the token’s price is $0.0002565, but a new price rise is expected to hit tomorrow. Holders can also stake $MAXI and get rewards with a 157% APY.

PepeNode ($PEPENODE) – Making Meme Coin Mining Accessible and Effortless While the Cardano Price Stalls

PepeNode makes meme coin mining accessible and effortless. Staking delivers massive rewards, with a current APY of 1445%. Over $949K has already been contributed to the presale, as more and more investors take advantage of the discounted presale prices. At the moment, $PEPENODE is worth $0.0010533, with a new price rise coming in two days.

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) – Expanding on Solana, Leading to Smoother Launches and Easier Integrations

If you are looking for the next crypto to explode, check out Wall Street Pepe. The project has started its expansion on Solana, offering many benefits. A few of them include smoother launches and easier integrations, lower transaction costs due to Solana’s speed, and over 80,000 holders.

$WEPE’s price stands at $0.00005322, lower by 6.75% than a week ago. In order for the supply to remain fixed at 200B tokens, each time someone buys new $WEPE on Solana, an equal amount is burned on Ethereum.

Snorter ($SNORT) – Constantly Scanning Solana and Ethereum Meme Markets for the Earliest Signs of Movement

Snorter is another example of market dominance shifting to new tokens. The project constantly scans SOL and ETH meme markets for the earliest signs of movement: fresh contract deployments, sudden liquidity inflows, and wallet activity that hints at a breakout.

The project provides the lowest fees on the market: 0.85%. Its presale has secured more than $3.8 million, and the token is worth $0.1039 at the moment.

Buy The Meme Coins Highlighting Why the XRP and Cardano Price Can’t Keep Up With Meme Momentum

The writing is on the wall: the XRP price is fading, the Cardano price falters, and the market's energy has shifted elsewhere. Investors are no longer captivated by technical charts and slow roadmaps; they’re pouring into meme-driven communities that deliver immediacy, humor, and explosive growth.

The best meme coins are no longer side players, but the center of gravity in today’s crypto ecosystem. From meme tokens leading the market to investor attention moving to meme projects, this shift is undeniable.

If Cardano and XRP cannot adapt, their struggles will only deepen while meme coins claim dominance. The question is simple: will you watch from the sidelines, or step into the projects reshaping the game?

FAQ

Why are XRP and Cardano price struggles failing to stop the best meme coins?

Falling confidence, low on-chain activity, and thin trading volumes around legacy projects push speculative capital into smaller, community-driven tokens that can spike on social momentum.

Which meme coins are dominating the market right now over XRP and Cardano?

A few of the best meme coins have shown massive success lately, dominating the market over XRP and Cardano. The best meme coins right now are $HYPER, $MAXI, $PEPENODE, $WEPE, and $SNORT.

Can XRP and Cardano prices recover enough to challenge the top meme tokens?

Both the Cardano and XRP price show signs of resilience but lack strong momentum. Meme coins currently capture faster growth, making recovery a steep challenge.

What makes meme coins stronger in the current market than traditional altcoins?

Meme coins have become one of the hottest trends in crypto. The best meme coins mix humor, internet culture, and community hype.

