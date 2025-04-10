XRP price can hit $22: Analyst reveals how

+ ↺ − 16 px

XRP price has surged nearly 10% today, indicating a renewed market interest in Ripple’s native asset, News.Az reports citing Coingape.com.

Notably, the robust surge comes amid a broader crypto market recovery and several other positive developments like the successful ETF launch in the US. Amid this, a top expert has highlighted the XRP/BTC performance and said that Ripple’s native asset is likely to hit $22 if Bitcoin hits a new ATH ahead.

XRP/BTC bullish cross signals massive surge ahead

Crypto analyst EGRAG CRYPTO recently highlighted a major bullish signal on the XRP/BTC chart. He pointed out a rare crossover of two key indicators, i.e. the 55-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 155-week Moving Average (MA). According to him, this “Bullish Cross” could be a game-changer for XRP holders.

EGRAG explained that the last time this crossover occurred was back in May 2017. XRP price rallied 958% shortly after that event. A similar cross took place again on February 17, 2025, and could repeat the explosive pattern if market conditions align.

Meanwhile, he added that if XRP/BTC retests the 55 EMA level of 0.00001850, Ripple’s coin could reach around $1.48, assuming Bitcoin trades at $80,000. However, if the historical pattern plays out and XRP/BTC gains another 958%, XRP price could skyrocket much higher. Besides, it also comes amid a surge of nearly 6% in BTC price today.

XRP price likely to follow Bitcoin move

EGRAG CRYPTO’s prediction hinges heavily on Bitcoin’s next major move. If Bitcoin price revisits its 2025 ATH near $109,000 and retraces to $97,000, XRP could hit $16.5. But if BTC breaks into higher territory, the numbers look even more bullish.

For context, he calculated that if Bitcoin touches $130K, XRP could trade at $22. Furthermore, if BTC rallies to $150K, XRP might surge to $25. A push toward $170K could propel XRP to $29, he added.

Why does this technical signal matters?

The analyst believes most traders overlook the significance of the 55 EMA and 155 MA combination. He noted that many still doubt XRP’s ability to reach double digits, especially after the recent crypto market crash.

However, the analyst remains firm in his belief that the chart tells a different story. He believes that as long as the XRP/BTC pair holds above the 55 EMA, the bullish projection for the XRP price stays valid.

XRP price soars 10%

XRP price today was up nearly 10% and exchanged hands at $2, while its one-day volume rose 3% to $8 billion. Simultaneously, the XRP Futures Open Interest also soared past the $3 billion mark with over 4% surge, CoinGlass data showed.

Notably, this recent surge comes as the Ripple network has seen a massive surge in active addresses recently. Besides, the recent XRP ETF launch in the US has also bolstered market confidence. The first-day volume of the Teucrium 2X Long Daily XRP ETF has outshined Solana’s 2X ETF (SOLT) first-day volume.

Considering all these fundamental developments, it appears that the crypto is gearing up for a major rally ahead. Besides, the analyst’s forecast, if holds true, could send the crypto to over $20 in the coming days.

