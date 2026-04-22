XRP price prediction for 2026: Traders warn

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Many crypto traders use XRP and Ripple as if they mean the same thing, but they do not. XRP vs Ripple is a critical distinction that affects how you should value this asset. XRP is an independent digital asset running on the XRP Ledger.

Ripple Labs is a private fintech company that uses the ledger but does not own or control the token. As of April 22, 2026, XRP trades at $1.45, down 60%+ from its 2025 peak. Meanwhile, Ripple the company is winning major institutional deals.

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Understanding the XRP vs Ripple difference is the first step to making a smart XRP price prediction. This article breaks down the distinction, the legal clarity, and a data-driven XRP price prediction through 2031. Trade XRP on WEEX with spot and futures pairs.

What Is the Real Difference Between XRP and Ripple?

The XRP vs Ripple confusion started in 2017 and still misleads investors. Ripple Labs is a San Francisco fintech company founded in 2012. It builds enterprise payment solutions including Ripple Payments, RLUSD stablecoin, and institutional custody. Ripple has hundreds of employees and acquired Hidden Road for $1.25 billion in 2025.

XRP is a digital asset that runs on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) – an open-source, decentralized blockchain created in 2011. Ripple holds about 37-40 billion XRP in escrow but cannot freeze accounts, change consensus rules, or alter supply. The company’s success does not automatically pump XRP. A new Ripple deal benefits Ripple shareholders. It only moves XRP if it creates actual on-chain demand.

The SEC Lawsuit Is Over – Legal Clarity for XRP

In December 2020, the SEC sued Ripple for $1.3 billion in unregistered securities sales. The case ended in August 2025 with Ripple paying a $50 million settlement – far less than the $2 billion the SEC wanted. In March 2026, the SEC and CFTC jointly classified XRP as a digital commodity.

This legal clarity allowed XRP to relist on US exchanges. Spot XRP ETFs now exist, though they hold only $1 billion in AUM versus XRP's $89 billion market cap. The lawsuit is no longer a drag, but new headwinds – high oil prices and geopolitical tensions – have pushed XRP down. As of April 22, 2026, XRP trades at $1.45, well below its 2025 peak of $3.65.

XRP price chart from TradingView (Source: TradingView).

XRP Price Prediction 2026-2031: Gradual Growth Ahead

As of April 22, 2026, XRP trades at $1.45 with a market cap of approximately $89 billion. The 200-day moving average at $1.88 is the key level. A break above $1.88 targets $2.20. A drop below $1.20 risks $1.00.

Based on current market fundamentals, institutional adoption, and regulatory clarity, here is the XRP price prediction for the coming years:

Year Projected Price 2026 $1.45 2027 $1.5876 2028 $1.6669 2029 $1.7503 2030 $1.8378 2031 $1.9297

This XRP price prediction implies steady, conservative growth of approximately 5-10% annually. By 2031, XRP approaches the $2 level but does not decisively break above it without a major catalyst. The projection assumes continued adoption of Ripple's payment solutions, steady on-chain demand, and no major regulatory setbacks.

Three near-term catalysts that could accelerate this XRP price prediction:

The CLARITY Act – This Senate bill would define XRP as a digital commodity permanently. The markup is scheduled for late April 2026. Passage could push XRP above the projected path. Geopolitical de-escalation – Oil above $100 has crushed crypto. Any easing of Middle East tensions would boost XRP. On-chain demand growth – RLUSD circulation is $1.3 billion. Mastercard and Rakuten integrations are live. Real usage drives XRP price higher than baseline projections.

Xrp Price $1.43 0.00% Past 30 days Xrp is currently trading at 1.43 USD. Over the past 30 days, Xrp has risen 0.00%. Learn more about Xrp. How to Trade XRP on WEEX

For traders acting on this XRP price prediction, platform choice matters. WEEX offers spot XRP pairs with USDT and BTC, plus futures for leveraged long or short positions. With XRP ranging between $1.28 support and $1.45 resistance, WEEX grid trading bots can systematically capture small gains. Sign up on WEEX to trade XRP with deep liquidity and low fees.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: Is XRP the same as Ripple?

XRP is an independent digital asset on the XRP Ledger. Ripple Labs is a private company that uses the ledger but does not own or control XRP.

Q2: What is the XRP price prediction for 2026-2031?

As of April 22, 2026, XRP trades at $1.45. The projected prices are: 2027 ($1.5876), 2028 ($1.6669), 2029 ($1.7503), 2030 ($1.8378), and 2031 ($1.9297). This assumes steady adoption without major catalysts.

Q3: Can XRP break $2 in 2026?

Based on the current XRP price prediction, XRP is projected to reach $1.93 by 2031 – approaching but not exceeding $2. A break above $2 would require the CLARITY Act to pass, geopolitical tensions to ease, and on-chain demand to grow faster than expected.

Q4: What is the CLARITY Act?

A US Senate bill that would permanently classify XRP and other cryptocurrencies as digital commodities. The markup is scheduled for late April 2026.

Q5: What is RLUSD?

RLUSD is Ripple's NYDFS-regulated stablecoin, backed 1:1 by USD. It has over $1.3 billion in circulation and is used in Mastercard's settlement pilot.

Risk Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only, not financial advice. Crypto trading carries high risk due to price volatility and regulatory changes. Past performance does not predict future results. The price projections are estimates only; actual prices may vary. Always DYOR and trade responsibly. WEEX assumes no liability for trading losses.

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