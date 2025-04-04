XRP set to explode as SEC lawsuit fades – but these new Crypto presales could 100x and outperform Ripple in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

After more than four years of long and messy legal battles between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, things are finally settling down.

The SEC initiated the lawsuit after accusing Ripple of providing unregistered securities, and the entire process was full of a lot of back and forth, appeals, cross-appeals, and more. In the most recent news, the SEC has decided to drop the lawsuit, which will lead to a more transparent regulatory landscape not just for Ripple and its potential for explosive growth but also for the rest of the crypto market.

However, new crypto presales are on the radar of all smart investors, as they provide some of the best opportunities for an upside. Although Ripple might be positioning itself for growth, new presales like Solaxy or MIND of Pepe can also be a good investment possibility for massive returns.

XRP Ready to Explode After New SEC Update

The first positive sign regarding the lawsuit came on March 19th, when Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse released a statement that the legal battles are finally ending. On top of that, even though there is yet to be an official announcement from the SEC, it's a private, closed-door meeting on April 3rd, which indicates that it will drop the latest appeal and the overall lawsuit.

If the SEC decides to move on, it will lead to much greater regulatory clarity and give XRP the much-needed opportunity for explosive growth. Despite the fluctuations, experts are predicting a bullish trend for XRP, expecting it to increase and surpass its all-time-high price point of $3.84. Currently, XRP is trading at $2.04, and according to the analyst EGRAG Crypto, the coin is still testing the waters. He says it would be no surprise if it drops to around $1.90, which he describes as a short-lived wick. However, based on his predictions, a strong surge is more than possible in April and May, where XRP’s value can experience growth of up to 70%. EGRAG added that only the most mentally strong will be able to make it through this time and that the smartest thing to do is buy and wait for the explosion.

New Crypto Presale that May Outperform XRP

Considering the volatility of the crypto market and the big shifts leading to price fluctuations and significant drops, investing in major coins is a risky venture. However, some of the best new crypto presales offer an affordable entry to new and exciting projects and come with potential for growth and massive returns. Some of the latest presales include Solaxy, Best Wallet Token, BTC Bull, and MIND of Pepe.

Solaxy - New Crypto Presale that Solves Solana’s Pain Points

As one of the more innovative crypto presales on this list, Solaxy ($SOLX) emerged as a trailblazer, creating the first-ever Layer 2 on the Solana blockchain. Although Solana was already known for being faster, cheaper, and more effective than other blockchains,it sometimes struggled to keep up. Solaxy aims to fix these issues by addressing the most prominent pain points, such as bottlenecks, failed transactions, and downtime.

Solaxy works by taking transactions off-chain, which allows it to improve scalability and throughput. On top of that, Solaxy provides cross-network compatibility and combines Solana’a’s effectiveness with Ethereum’s liquidity to further improve its performance. The Solaxy presale has already raised $30 million, and the $SOLX token is available for $0.001682.

Visit the Solaxy presale!

BTC Bull - New Crypto Presale Linked to Bitcoin’s Performance

When it comes to unique concepts, BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) takes the spotlight. The project was created by people who strongly believe in the potential of Bitcoin, which is why BTC Bull is tied to its performance. Essentially, it is a community-driven meme coin that grows alongside BTC, which is widely known as the best-performing coin in the world. Every time Bitcoin’s price increases and reaches a particular milestone, the BTC Bull project hosts an airdrop to reward its holders. Also, it burns a portion of the tokens to maintain scarcity and value. Currently, The project has raised more than 4.3 million dollars, and it continues to grow. As for the token, it is currently available for $0.0024.

Visit the BTC Bull presale!

MIND of Pepe - First Meme Coin with a Self-Sovereign AI Agent

MIND of Pepe is another new crypto presale that allows you to become part of the first-ever meme coin with a self-sovereign AI agent. The crypt project has already surpassed the $7.8 million funds target and continuously attracts new investors. The AI agent is fully self-governing, allowing it to gather vast amounts of data, sift through it, and provide only the most important and useful information to its holders. It also has an autonomous presence across social platforms like X, where it can interact with influencers and research new trends.

Visit the MIND of Pepe presale!

Best Wallet Token - Exclusive Access to a Wide Range of Utilities

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) comes as a native token for the broader Best Wallet ecosystem, and it offers a wide range of utilities for its holders. The presale has already raised more than 11 million $11.5 million dollars, and the token is currently trading for $0.0245. Best Wallet aims to become the number one choice for crypto enthusiasts and to capture 40% of the crypto wallet market by the end of 2026. By investing in the $BEST token, you can become part of the project early on and make the most of it when it accomplishes its mission.

Utilities are what make the $BEST presale a great choice. As a holder, you will be involved in governance and be able to vote on key decisions for the future. On top of that, you can also benefit from lower transactions across the ecosystem and have the exclusive opportunity to invest in new crypto presales launched through the Best Wallet.

Visit the Best Wallet Token presale!

SUBBD - Top New Crypto Presale for Content Creation

Lastly, the latest crypto presale emerging on the market is SUBBD, which aims to reshape how content is created and consumed. Being a part of this project provides unmatched perks for both content creators and consumers. The former benefits from a much wider audience of more than 250 million people while also saving time and money with the project’s AI agents that can handle any management aspects. On top of that, $SUBBD also offers different ways for content creators to monetize their creations, including subscriptions, tipping, NFTs, and more. On the other hand, content users have exclusive access to content that’s otherwise not available to others, receive loyalty rewards, and vote on key project decisions. There is also a staking utility with a fixed 20% APY.

Visit the SUBBD presale!

Are New Crypto Presales Worth it in 2025?

All in all, experts predict that XRP’s short-term and long-term future is bright, especially now that the SEC lawsuit has finally come to an end. However, other factors, such as the US tariffs and other regulatory and financial shifts, can also influence its performance, adding additional risk. On the other hand, several new crypto presales are on the rise, offering excellent potential for growth and high returns while also allowing you to become part of highly innovative new projects.

News.Az