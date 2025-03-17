Yemen strikes US aircraft carrier again within 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, military spokesperson Yahya Saree announced that Yemen’s armed forces had hit the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman in the Red Sea for the second time within 24 hours.

In a televised statement, Saree said Yemeni forces launched ballistic and cruise missiles, along with drones, at the carrier in an attack that lasted several hours, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

"The enemy attempted another aggression against our country, but our forces successfully thwarted it," the statement said, adding that the attacks forced enemy fighter jets to return to their bases after striking back.

The spokesperson warned that Yemen would continue to respond with intensified operations if the attacks on its territory persisted. "We will prevent Israeli ships from passing through our operational zone until the Gaza blockade is lifted," he added.

Yemen Pledges Retaliation Against US Strikes

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a senior official of Yemen’s Houthi movement, said Yemen had taken all necessary precautions to safeguard its missile capabilities. He vowed continued support for Gaza and warned of retaliatory strikes against US forces "wherever they may be."

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Bukhaiti said, "We will respond reciprocally to US aggression. Our operations in the Red Sea are not adventurism but a moral stance to break the siege on Gaza."

He dismissed US accusations that Iran was behind Yemen’s military actions, calling them a distraction from the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. "Our operations aim to rescue the besieged people of Gaza, not to serve any foreign agenda," he said.

US and UK Intensify Strikes on Yemen

Amid ongoing Western airstrikes in Yemen, US and British forces targeted command infrastructure linked to the seized Israeli ship Galaxy Leader off the Yemeni coast, local media reported.

The Yemeni Health Ministry said the death toll from the latest airstrikes had risen to 53, with nearly 100 others wounded, including women and children.

International Condemnation Grows

The Omani Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the strikes, warning that continued military action would deepen regional instability.

The Moroccan Committee for the Defense of Islamic Causes condemned the attacks as "unprecedented Western aggression."

Meanwhile, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem responded to comments from US envoy Steve Witkoff, who had dismissed Hamas' ceasefire proposal as "unacceptable." Qassem insisted that Israel must honor its commitments.

"The only path to a lasting ceasefire is full implementation of the agreed-upon terms," he said, warning that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was stalling to avoid political fallout.

Negotiations between Hamas and mediators in Qatar and Egypt are ongoing, with discussions centered on enforcing the second phase of the truce agreement signed in January.

News.Az