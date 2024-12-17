Zelenskiy hints at raising foreign peacekeepers idea in Brussels on Wednesday

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that the possible deployment of foreign peacekeeping troops in Ukraine could be discussed at a meeting of European leaders in Brussels on Wednesday, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The meeting to discuss support for Ukraine, almost three years after Russia's full-scale invasion, will gather the leaders of Germany, France, Poland and NATO, among others, according to sources.The Ukrainian leader publicly floated the idea of foreign troops being deployed until Ukraine could join NATO during a meeting with a German politician on Dec. 9.The possibility was first raised by French President Emmanuel Macron in February but no consensus was reached among European leaders on the matter.Answering questions from reporters about it potentially being discussed in Brussels, Zelenskiy said that "everyone who will be there has the right to raise this or that issue"."There could be questions not only about the (foreign) contingent, but also questions that Ukraine will raise," he told a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Lviv.Zelenskiy said the urgent strengthening of Ukraine would be the main thing to discuss. He mentioned long-range defence capabilities, allied investment in Ukrainian weapons production and security guarantees among other topics.

News.Az