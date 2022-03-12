Zelensky claims Ukraine is inflicting "biggest blow to the Russian army in decades"

Zelensky claims Ukraine is inflicting "biggest blow to the Russian army in decades"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that Ukrainian forces are inflicting the “biggest blow to Russia’s army in decades,” News.az reports.

In a Facebook video address Saturday Zelensky said 31 Russian tactical battalion groups have lost capability, and more than 360 Russian tanks have been lost.

Zelensky added that groups of Russian troops were surrendering to Ukrainian forces, but that Russia is now recruiting fighters, reservists, conscripts, and mercenaries to “outnumber” Ukrainian forces.

News.Az