Zelensky comments on Biden's latest decision on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Joe Biden's decision to allocate all security funds intended for Kyiv until the end of his term in office, as well as to provide new weapons systems, News.Az reports.

On his page on the X social network, he promised to use the provided aid "as effectively and transparently as possible" to achieve peace.The Ukrainian leader thanked the United States for "finding a way to allocate the remaining security assistance to Ukraine" until the end of Biden's term."We will use this aid as effectively and transparently as possible to achieve our main common goal: Ukraine's victory, a just and lasting peace, and transatlantic security," Zelensky wrote.According to him, Ukraine and the United States remain close allies, "committed to protecting freedom, human life, and shared security in Europe and beyond."Prior to this, US President Joe Biden instructed the Pentagon to allocate all security funds intended for Ukraine until the end of his term in office.In addition, he noted that he authorized the allocation of the remaining $5.5 billion to Ukraine from the funds allocated by the US Congress. It is also emphasized that the US Department of Defense will provide Kyiv with military aid in the amount of $2.4 billion. This will include air defense systems, UAVs, and shells.

News.Az