Zelensky introduces temporary visa waiver for UK citizens

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the temporary introduction of a visa-free regime for citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Ukrinform reports.

The text of the relevant document was published on the website of the head of state.

“To introduce for the period from January 31, 2020, to January 30, 2021, visa-free entry to Ukraine and transit through the territory of Ukraine for citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland if their stay in Ukraine does not exceed 90 days in any 180-day period," reads the decree.

This step was taken with the aim of developing and implementing the principles of partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The president instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to take appropriate measures to implement the decree.

The document comes into force on the day of its publication.

