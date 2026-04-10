Zelensky says Ukraine helped Middle Eastern countries shoot down Iranian drones

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President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine has demonstrated to several Middle Eastern nations how its interceptors could help down Shahed drones launched by Iran.

Zelensky stated that Ukraine has years of experience in combating Shahed drones, which Tehran supplied Russia with, News.Az reports.

“We sent our military experts to the Middle East, including specialists in interceptor drones and electronic warfare,” Zelensky said on X.

“We demonstrated to some countries how to work with interceptors. Did we destroy Iranian “shaheds?” Yes, we did. Did we do it in just one country? No, in several. And in my view, this is a success.”

News.Az