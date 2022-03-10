Zelensky says Ukraine will create program to help reconstruct every city

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has commissioned the government to create a special state program dedicated to the reconstruction of every Ukrainian city impacted by the Russian invasion, News.az reports citing CNN

“After the war, after our victory, we will rebuild everything that was destroyed. Very quickly and with a very high quality," Zelensky said in a statement Thursday. "A special state program for reconstruction will be created for each affected city. I have already instructed the government to start the elaboration.”

Zelensky continued by personally promising that the program will be widespread and of quality.

“The best architects, the best companies, the best projects. For every city! I want to say this on the example of Kharkiv. Our Kharkiv, which is now experiencing the worst suffering since World War II ... Freedom Square will be such that everyone, all of us, all Europeans will be there!" he said.

"Poltava Way, Belgorod Highway, Myronosytska Street, Regional Children's Hospital, Kharkiv Oncology Center, Karazin University, Labor Palace, Korolenko Library ... We will rebuild everything! I promise you personally,” Zelensky added.

News.Az