Zelensky urges Trump to mediate Ukraine peace in call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Donald Trump to broker peace in Ukraine, similar to his role in the Middle East, during a phone call on Saturday, according to the Ukrainian leader.

"If a war can be stopped in one region, then surely other wars can be stopped as well - including the Russian war," Zelensky wrote in a post on Facebook, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Relations between the two leaders have warmed dramatically since February, when they sparred during a now infamous televised meeting at the White House.

Trump has since called Zelensky a "nice guy" and maintained support for Ukraine, which has been fighting a Russian invasion since 2022.

The two leaders previously met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September.


