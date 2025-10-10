Russia–Ukraine war: Key developments in the past 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has carried out one of its largest missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in recent months, hitting residential buildings and energy infrastructure. The overnight assault coincides with Ukraine’s intensified strikes on Russia’s fuel and energy facilities, which have significantly disrupted Moscow’s domestic supply ahead of winter, News.az reports.

According to Ukrainian authorities, the attack targeted a high-rise apartment building and multiple energy facilities in central Kyiv. Nine people were injured, five of whom were hospitalized. Power and water outages were reported in several districts as emergency crews worked to assess the damage. The Ukrainian Air Force issued nationwide air-raid alerts during the attack, warning residents to seek shelter. Officials noted that this was one of the most powerful aerial assaults in recent weeks, part of Moscow’s broader strategy to pressure Ukraine’s energy grid before the onset of winter.

In response, Ukraine has stepped up its campaign of long-range strikes on Russian fuel and energy infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian missiles and drones have reduced Russia’s gasoline supplies by up to 20 %. Targets have included oil refineries, storage depots, and an oil terminal in Russian-occupied Crimea. Ukraine reportedly used new long-range Palianytsia missiles and Ruta drones in these operations. As a result, around 40 % of Russia’s refining capacity has been temporarily disrupted. Moscow has begun importing more gasoline from Belarus and China to offset the shortages and has introduced restrictions on fuel sales in several regions.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have intensified their attacks on Ukraine’s energy networks. Strikes on facilities in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions are estimated to have damaged up to 60 % of Ukraine’s gas production capacity. Analysts say this is part of a coordinated effort to weaken Ukraine’s ability to supply heating and electricity during the winter months. Ukraine is implementing emergency measures, including boosting domestic gas extraction and seeking additional imports from European partners.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that work has begun to restore external power to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been relying on emergency diesel generators since losing grid connection on September 23. Both Ukrainian and Russian authorities are reportedly involved in the operation. However, ongoing hostilities around the facility continue to pose serious risks.

Amid the escalating attacks, Ukrainian officials announced that 23 children and adolescents have been rescued from Russian-occupied territories as part of the “Bring Kids Back UA” program. On the diplomatic front, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov denied reports that Russia–U.S. efforts to explore potential settlement options had collapsed, insisting that communication channels remain open. At the same time, Moscow has warned that any potential U.S. supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would trigger retaliation, raising the stakes for Western involvement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed this week that Russian forces have captured nearly 5,000 km² of Ukrainian territory so far in 2025. Kyiv has dismissed these claims as exaggerated. Analysts say the conflict has entered a new phase characterized by intensified aerial warfare, large-scale infrastructure strikes, and growing pressure on both countries’ energy systems as winter approaches.

News.Az