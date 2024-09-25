Zelensky warns Russia planning attacks on Ukraine's nuclear plants

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the United Nations on Wednesday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is planning to target nuclear power plants in Ukraine, cautioning that this could lead to catastrophic outcomes, News.Az reports citing the Digital Journal.

Zelensky said that Russia was using satellites to gather images and detailed information about Ukraine's nuclear infrastructure - Copyright AFP Kirill KUDRYAVTSEVUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky charged Wednesday before the United Nations that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is planning to attack nuclear power plants in his country, warning of catastrophic consequences.“Recently I received yet another alarming report from our intelligence. Now Putin does seem to be planning attacks on our nuclear power plants and the infrastructure, aiming to disconnect the plants from the power grid,” Zelensky told the UN General Assembly.Zelensky, delivering his speech in English, said that Russia was using satellites to gather images and detailed information about Ukraine’s nuclear infrastructure.“Any critical incident in the energy system could lead to a nuclear disaster, a day like that must never come,” Zelensky said.“Moscow needs to understand this, and this depends in part on your determination to put pressure on the aggressor,” he said.“These are nuclear power plants. They must be safe.”

News.Az