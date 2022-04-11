Zelensky: We are working on a special mechanism for investigating and considering war crimes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine is working on the creation of a special mechanism for pre-trial investigation and judicial review of all war crimes committed by Russian forces, said Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during a video message following the results of the 47th day of the war, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

"This afternoon I met on Bankova Street with an expert group that is working on the creation of a special mechanism for pre-trial investigation and judicial review of all war crimes committed by the occupiers. We are working on a legal way to bring the occupiers to justice, which will be as effective and as fast as possible. In order not to wait decades until all international legal procedures are completed, but to accelerate the onset of justice," he said.



According to Zelensky, he expects that options for creating such a special mechanism will be presented in the near future.



