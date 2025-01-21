Zelenskyy criticizes Europe in Davos speech

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a passionate speech at the World Economic Forum on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Europe, urging the continent to "step up" and "learn how to take care of itself so the world can't ignore it," News.az reports citing Politico .

Speaking the day after Donald Trump was inaugurated as United States president, Zelenskyy contrasted the strength of Washington with what he called the weakness of the EU.“Twenty hours ago, President Trump’s inauguration took place in Washington. Andnow everyone is waiting to see what he’ll do next. Most of the world’s now thinking — so, what’s gonna happen to their relationship with America? What will happen to alliances? To support? To trade? How does President Trump plan to end wars?“But no one is asking these kinds of questions about Europe. And we need to be honest about that,” Zelenskyy said.Referring to last year’s IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, the annual inter-governmental security conference held in Singapore, Zelenskyy said the U.S. delegation had named the Asia-Pacific region as their top priority, followed by the Middle East and only then Europe — and that was under the Biden administration, which was broadly more committed to supporting America’s traditional European allies that the Trump administration promises to be.“Europe can’t afford to be second or third in line for its allies. If that happens, the world will start moving forward without Europe, and that’s a world that won’t be comfortable or beneficial for Europeans,” Zelenskyy said.While reiterating his gratitude for Europe’s help in Kyiv’s war against Russia, Zelenskyy noted that “it’s not clear whether Europe will even have a seat at the table when the war against our country ends.“Will Trump even notice Europe? Does he see NATO as necessary? Will he respect EU institutions?” Zelenskyy mused, adding that Europe deserves to be more than a bystander, with its leaders reduced to posting on X after a deal has already been done.“Europe needs to shape the terms of those deals,” he added.Zelenskyy also highlighted several EU failures, including its ongoing dependence on Russian gas and its approach to regulations.“Europe needs to step up … to secure real energy independence. You can’t keep buying gas from Moscow while also expecting security guarantees, help and backup from the Americans. That’s just wrong.”Zelenskyy also supported Trump’s demand that NATO allies spend 5 percent of their GDP on defense.“All European countries must be willing to spend as much on security as is truly needed, not just as much as they’ve gotten used to during years of neglect. If it takes 5 percent of GDP to cover defense, then so be it, 5 percent it is,” he said.

