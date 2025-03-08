Zelenskyy's approval rating increases amid tensions with Washington, poll shows

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to a poll released on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's approval rating has increased amid escalating tensions with the U.S. administration.

The survey, conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) found that Zelenskyy's approval rating increased to 68 percent in early March, up from 57 percent a month earlier, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Meanwhile, his disapproval rating dropped from 37 percent to 27 percent, it said.

Commenting on the poll results, Anton Hrushetsky, the executive director of KIIS, said that "Ukrainians perceive the rhetoric of the new U.S. government as an attack on the whole of Ukraine and all Ukrainians."

Zelenskyy's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House on February 28 turned into a heated exchange, leading to the cancellation of the schedul

