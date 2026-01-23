Zelenskyy: Ukraine leads Europe in technology

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that Ukraine has made significant advancements in technology during the war with Russia and is now the leader in technology in Europe.

"During the war, Ukraine has grown significantly in technology. We are number one in Europe, that's a fact," Zelenskyy said at the second national Forum of Talented Youth in Kyiv on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Interfax.

According to the president, everything that works for the frontline today will work for the peace process in peacetime.

"The same frontline medicine will work exclusively for the civilian sector after the war," he added.

In addition, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is already a leader in drone production and electronic warfare systems. Also, according to him, "we are already abandoning artillery, which was very necessary yesterday, due to the technological nature of this war."

The head of state said that today the enemy suffers 90% of losses due to drones.

News.Az