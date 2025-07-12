Zimbabwean journalist urges deeper cultural exchanges between Zimbabwe, China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Zimbabwe and China could enhance cultural exchanges to deepen their mutual understanding, a senior Zimbabwean journalist has said, News.az reports citing Investing.

In a recent written interview with Xinhua, Lawson Mabhena, editor of The Chronicle, a daily newspaper in Zimbabwe, said that he admired China's efforts in preserving its civilization, which spans thousands of years, and China and Zimbabwe could enhance cooperation in that sphere.

Mabhena is among several Zimbabwean media professionals who attended a recent skills exchange program in central China's Hunan Province, where they gained a deeper insight into Chinese culture and the country's development in diverse fields.

"If people are proud of their heritage, it then stands out. Enhancing tourism and visits to cultural sites between the two countries will go a long way in fostering understanding. Cultural exchanges and festivals can also be beneficial," he told Xinhua.

Mabhena said that throughout the trip, he found China's way of pursuing high-quality development "impressive."

"The pursuit of high-quality development is the pursuit of happiness for ordinary Chinese people," he said, adding that China's experience in achieving high-quality development serves as an inspiration for African countries.

Mabhena urged the media to strengthen narratives about the two countries' prospering cooperation. "The stories about the unique civilizations and cooperation between Zimbabwe and China must be told," he added.

News.Az