Zimbabwean president urges increased horticulture production to boost export

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on farmers to boost horticulture production for export to China and other countries around the world, News.az reports citing CNN.

Mnangagwa made the call on Thursday while addressing the ruling ZANU-PF party's central committee meeting in Harare, the country's capital.

"Increased production and productivity in the agriculture sector should see us taking advantage of various trade protocols and agreements, which our revolutionary mass party and government have entered into with progressive nations, such as the People's Republic of China," Mnangagwa said.

During Mnangagwa's visit to China early this month, the two sides signed an agreement enabling Zimbabwe to export blueberries to the Chinese market.

Mnangagwa said the ruling party, working closely with the government, should scale up the capacity of farmers, small and medium enterprises, and youth to access export markets for the country's agricultural produce.

