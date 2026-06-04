- News
- Azteca Stadium
Tag:
Azteca Stadium
-
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest edition in the tournament's history. Co-hosted by three nations, the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the event features an expanded roster of 48 teams competing across 16 iconic host cities and stadiums.07 Jun 2026-19:00
-
-
Eight days before Mexico City kicks off the World Cup, mass protests by teachers and retired judges, road closures and last-minute construction work caused chaos in the capital on Wednesday for millions of residents who face long delays and complex rerouting of their daily commutes.04 Jun 2026-00:58
-