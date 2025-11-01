Bakutbilisiceyhan

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Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan's third president (1923–2003), remains the foundational architect of the country's modern achievements and its deepening partnership with Europe.10 May 2026-14:32
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Editor’s note: Teymur Atayev is an Azerbaijani publicist, historian, and political scientist, and hosts the program Aspects of Foreign Affairs on Azerbaijan’s CBC TV channel (broadcast in Russian). The article reflects the author’s personal views and does not necessarily represent the position of News.Az.20 Oct 2025-11:17
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