- News
- Bank Indonesia
Tag:
Bank Indonesia
-
-
-
Bank Indonesia (BI) on Wednesday decided to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.75 percent, following a two-day meeting of the board of governors.21 Jan 2026-15:11
-
-
Indonesia’s newly appointed finance minister, Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, said on Tuesday he would coordinate with the central bank to ease liquidity in financial markets in a bid to spur economic activity and accelerate government programs.09 Sep 2025-15:25
-
-
Indonesia will join the New Development Bank, a multilateral bank established by BRICS member nations, President Prabowo Subianto announced on Tuesday.25 Mar 2025-15:04
-