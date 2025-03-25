Indonesia announces plans to join BRICS' New Development Bank

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia will join the New Development Bank, a multilateral bank established by BRICS member nations, President Prabowo Subianto announced on Tuesday.

Joining NDB as a member would help Indonesia accelerate its economic transformation, Prabowo said. The BRICS group also includes Brazil, Russia, South Africa, China, India, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Prabowo made the announcement during a visit by NDB president and former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.

Rousseff said the bank is interested in collaborating in sectors such as renewable energy and biodiesel, as well as technological development.

Prabowo has presented dozens of projects for potential partnership with NDB, Rousseff told reporters.

News.Az