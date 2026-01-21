Bank of Indonesia keeps interest rates steady amid global uncertainty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bank Indonesia (BI) on Wednesday decided to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.75 percent, following a two-day meeting of the board of governors.

The central bank also maintained the deposit facility rate at 3.75 percent and the lending facility rate at 5.5 percent, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

BI Governor Perry Warjiyo stated that the current policy stance aligns with the central bank’s focus on stabilizing the rupiah amid heightened global uncertainty, while continuing to support inflation targets and economic growth.

Looking ahead, Warjiyo said that BI will persist in strengthening policy transmission and macroprudential measures, while carefully assessing the potential for further interest rate cuts.

News.Az