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Bardella
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The European Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into the alleged misuse of EU funds connected to media training sessions for National Rally leader Jordan Bardella, a party official reported.07 May 2026-21:20
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Editor's note: Moses Becker is a special commentator on political issues for News.Az, a PhD in political science and an expert on interethnic and interreligious relations. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.19 Jul 2024-00:08
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By News.Az
French President Emmanuel Macron recently announced early elections following a heavy defeat in the European Parliament elections.11 Jun 2024-15:16
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