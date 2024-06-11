Macron weakens as minority government faces early elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

By News.Az



French President Emmanuel Macron recently announced early elections following a heavy defeat in the European Parliament elections.

In his address to the nation, Macron noted that the EU voting results for his government were extremely unfavorable and could not be ignored. Macron's coalition came in second, significantly behind Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally, which garnered nearly a third of the votes. The first round of the early elections in France is scheduled for June 30.This event caused a huge political upheaval following the chaotic European elections. Macron acknowledged the results showing that the National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, achieved a convincing victory with a record 31% of the votes. This is more than double the result of Macron's centrist party, Renaissance, which came in second with about 15% of the votes. This defeat for Macron's party was crushing but not unexpected, as public opinion polls had predicted such an outcome for several weeks.The decision to dissolve the National Assembly elicited mixed reactions in France. French media showed footage of Macron's supporters in shock and disbelief at his announcement. Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen's supporters celebrated the event, calling for the dissolution of the parliament at pre-election rallies.For Marine Le Pen, this was a huge victory. She managed to rebrand herself as a mainstream figure and soften the radical aspects of her party, previously known for its racist and anti-Semitic views. The National Rally, led by 28-year-old Jordan Bardella, dominated the polls, focusing heavily on domestic issues such as crime and immigration, turning the elections into a referendum on President Macron, who remains highly unpopular.Le Pen's victory has serious implications for France. This vote served as an indicator of national sentiment ahead of the 2027 presidential elections, in which Marine Le Pen plans to run for the fourth time. She hopes that this strong result will boost her chances of finally occupying the Élysée Palace.For weeks, Jordan Bardella had been calling for the dissolution of parliament in the event of Macron's defeat, but no one expected Macron to actually take this step, as he is not constitutionally required to do so. Therefore, this decision came as a big surprise. The fundamental problem is that Macron leads a minority government, which has now become even more weakened.What does all this mean for Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally? Could Marine Le Pen become the President of France?For Marine Le Pen, this is a significant victory. She has managed to rebrand herself as a mainstream figure and soften the more radical aspects of her party, known for its racism and anti-Semitism. The National Rally, led for several months by the highly popular 28-year-old French politician Jordan Bardella, has dominated the polls by focusing heavily on domestic issues such as crime and immigration, turning this election into a referendum on President Macron, who remains extremely unpopular here.Le Pen's victory certainly has implications for France. This vote is seen as a barometer of national sentiment ahead of the 2027 presidential elections, where Marine Le Pen will run for the presidency. This will be her fourth attempt to come to power, and she hopes that this strong result will enhance her own chances and ambitions to finally enter the Élysée Palace.The fundamental problem is that Macron leads a minority government, which has now become even more weakened.

