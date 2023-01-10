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Battery Electric Vehicles
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Lotus said on Tuesday it plans to launch its first-ever supercar in 2028 and will scale back its all-electric ambitions, as the UK-based sports car maker pivots to a hybrid-led strategy amid slowing EV demand and shrinking government subsidies.12 May 2026-03:30
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Tesla has quietly introduced one of its most practical software updates to date — a change that could add real value to every used Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X on the road.06 May 2026-11:18
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As electric vehicles transition from early adoption to mass market reality, charging time and infrastructure have emerged as the second most searched and critically evaluated theme by consumers.23 Apr 2026-22:36
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