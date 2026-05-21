China's BYD ramps up Blade Battery 2.0 production as EV demand surges

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BYD is accelerating production expansion of its Blade Battery 2.0 packs after severe supply shortages disrupted deliveries across several flash-charge vehicle programs, including those under its Fang Cheng Bao brand, News.Az reports, citing CarNewsChina.

Fang Cheng Bao general manager Xiong Tianbo said on May 19 that deliveries of the Tai 3 flash-charge SUV lineup have now returned to normal levels. This improvement followed the deployment of teams to multiple manufacturing bases to boost production capacity and resolve supply bottlenecks.

According to Xiong, staff were dispatched in recent weeks to facilities in Shaanxi, Anhui, and Zhengzhou to support manufacturing operations and increase output amid rising demand for flash-charge models.

The update comes after BYD acknowledged that production of its Blade Battery 2.0 packs had lagged behind rapidly growing demand from its newest fast-charging electric vehicle lineup. Earlier reports indicated that battery shortages were affecting multiple sub-brands as orders surged across the company’s expanding portfolio.

Pressure on supply chains became more visible after reports that the launch timeline for the BYD Great Tang SUV was delayed due to more than 100,000 pre-sale orders, which strained battery allocation across different models.

Xiong confirmed that all Tai 3 flash-charge variants are now being delivered on a regular schedule, including rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive versions, as well as models equipped with the God’s Eye B driver-assistance system.

The company is also preparing deliveries for additional Fang Cheng Bao flash-charge models as battery production improves. The Tai 7 EV flash-charge version has already begun shipping in selected Chinese cities, with large-scale deliveries expected to start in early June. Deliveries of the Bao 8 and Bao 5 flash-charge variants are scheduled to begin in mid-June.

Xiong added that flash-charge allocation remains tight and noted that customers who finalize orders earlier are more likely to receive vehicles sooner.

On May 20, Fang Cheng Bao announced that cumulative sales had surpassed 400,000 vehicles. The brand also reported that cumulative sales of the Tai 7 alone had exceeded 150,000 units.

Earlier this month, Fang Cheng Bao launched the Bao 8 and Bao 5 flash-charge versions in China, priced from 299,800 yuan (about $44,100). Both models use BYD’s second-generation Blade Battery technology and ultra-fast charging systems.

The two SUVs also feature the DiSus-P Ultra intelligent hydraulic body control system, which supports wheel-lift functionality in various driving conditions, including vehicle recovery, tire replacement, and low-speed three-wheel driving.

The system offers up to 300 mm of wheel lift ground clearance and 200 mm of suspension height adjustment travel, according to the company.

BYD has not disclosed current production capacity for its Blade Battery 2.0 system.

Battery supply concerns intensified this month after a third-party teardown of BYD’s latest Blade Battery pack circulated online. The teardown revealed a 170-cell configuration and included a pack that had undergone a 40-hour freezing test prior to disassembly. The teardown team later defended its roughly eight-hour disassembly process following online criticism.

Fang Cheng Bao sold 21,138 vehicles in China in April 2026, according to China EV DataTracker. This represents a 110.6% year-on-year increase and is nearly unchanged from March’s 21,120 units.

The brand’s highest monthly sales figure to date was recorded in December 2025, when deliveries reached 48,161 units.

News.Az