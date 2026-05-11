Lotus scales back EV plans, targets 2028 supercar launch

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Lotus said on Tuesday it plans to launch its first-ever supercar in 2028 and will scale back its all-electric ambitions, ​as the UK-based sports car maker pivots to a ‌hybrid-led strategy amid slowing EV demand and shrinking government subsidies.

The Geely [RIC:RIC:GEELY.UL]-owned company, which had previously targeted a fully electric lineup by 2028, now aims ​for a portfolio split of 60% hybrid and 40% battery ​electric vehicles under a long-term plan it calls "Focus 2030," News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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The ⁠shift reflects a broader retreat across the auto industry as ​carmakers reckon with weaker-than-expected EV uptake and the rollback of state ​incentives.

Lotus said its debut supercar, "Type 135," will be built in Europe, with further details due later this year.

The company also reported more than 1,000 preorders ​for "Eletre X," its plug-in hybrid model launched in China, the ​world's biggest EV market, with European deliveries set to begin before year-end.

To cut ‌costs ⁠and sharpen its competitive edge, Lotus plans to consolidate Lotus UK and Lotus Technology (5EPy.F), opens new tab into a single entity and deepen its ties with Geely to develop new technologies and strengthen its supply ​chain.

"We are committed ​to giving Lotus ⁠the resources it deserves to compete at the highest level," said Daniel Li, executive vice chairman ​of Geely and chairman at Lotus Technology.

The company ​said it ⁠would continue making the Emira, its mid-engine sports car, in the UK, where it cut up to 550 roles last year but kept a ⁠key ​factory open.

Lotus forecast annual sales of 30,000 ​units under the strategy, with China as its main volume driver.

News.Az