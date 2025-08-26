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Benz
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In a move that signals a significant shift in the competitive landscape of the world’s largest electric vehicle market, the Chinese automaker Seres has officially joined the high-power charging joint venture established by BMW and Mercedes-Benz.20 Apr 2026-14:16
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Chinese automaker Seres has announced it will become an equal shareholder in a fast-charging joint venture backed by BMW and Mercedes-Benz in China, the company said on Friday.17 Apr 2026-12:30
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Sales of imported cars in South Korea posted strong double-digit growth last month, driven by rising demand for electric vehicles and German luxury brands, industry data showed Friday.03 Apr 2026-08:58
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Mercedes-Benz has moved up its goal to cut costs by €5 billion ($5.9 billion) to the end of 2026, ahead of the previously planned 2027 target.18 Dec 2025-12:59
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Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius has sought to ease growing concerns over chip shortages, stating that the German carmaker is "covered for now" when it comes to securing the essential components.29 Oct 2025-19:32
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German premium carmaker Mercedes-Benz reported a sharp decline in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, weighed down by weak sales in China and U.S. tariffs.29 Oct 2025-12:54
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Veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui has died at the age of 76, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.28 Oct 2025-11:04
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Mercedes-Benz Group AG has announced key changes to its top management, replacing Chief Technology Officer Markus Schaefer with Head of Production Joerg Burzer. The move is part of the company’s strategy to boost cost efficiency and inject new energy into its board.24 Sep 2025-12:36
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Mercedes-Benz has sold its entire 3.8% stake in Nissan Motor for 47.83 billion yen ($324.65 million), according to a source with direct knowledge of the deal. The sale was conducted through the German automaker’s pension trust, which had held the shares since 2016.26 Aug 2025-15:12
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