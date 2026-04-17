Seres joins BMW and Mercedes-Benz in China EV charging JV

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Chinese automaker Seres has announced it will become an equal shareholder in a fast-charging joint venture backed by BMW and Mercedes-Benz in China, the company said on Friday.

The move brings Seres into closer cooperation with the two German luxury carmakers as competition intensifies in China’s rapidly expanding electric vehicle and charging infrastructure market, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Seres said its electric vehicle brand Aito will contribute to the development of the JV’s charging network, known as IONCHI, helping to expand fast-charging infrastructure across China.

The partnership is aimed at accelerating the rollout of EV charging stations, a key factor in boosting electric vehicle adoption in the world’s largest auto market.

BMW and Mercedes-Benz have been investing in charging infrastructure in China to support their growing EV lineups, while local players like Seres continue to expand aggressively in the same space.

By joining as an equal shareholder, Seres strengthens its position in a sector increasingly defined by partnerships between global automakers and Chinese EV firms.

News.Az