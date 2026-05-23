Bilal Khan

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Secretary-General of the Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8), paid his first official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan (17-20 May) since assuming his position in January 2026. Upon the invitation of the Honourable President His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, the Secretary General participated in the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku. He also attended the D-8 High-Level Energy and Urban Dialogue organized on the sidelines of WUF and met with senior members of the Azerbaijan Government.

23 May 2026-12:37