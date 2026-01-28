News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
14.2°C
57.6°F
Feels like:
12.3°C
12.3°F
| Partly Cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Boar Of Peace
Tag:
Boar Of Peace
Hamas set to hand over Gaza rule to Palestinian committee
28 Jan 2026-21:57
Latest News
Iran confirms World Cup participation but avoids US venues
How Yasam Ayavefe turns hotel leadership into a scalable guest strategy
Osimhen battled on with broken arm in Liverpool defeat
Bitcoin drops below $70,000 as crypto market weakens
At least 17 migrants dead in boat tragedy off Comoros
Europe gas prices could jump over 30% this year: Report
Lionel Messi scores milestone 900th goal, joining Ronaldo
WATCH
: Israeli missile hits near journalist in Lebanon
List
of airlines suspending Middle East flights
US marines consider island sizures to secure Strait of Hormuz
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31