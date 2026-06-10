Ukraine’s Flamingo missiles pierce Russian defense net in strike - VIDEO

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Newly emerged footage has exposed severe, extensive damage at a critical Russian military-industrial plant in Cheboksary, confirming that a sophisticated Ukrainian long-range missile strike successfully breached the facility's elaborate defense perimeter.

The target, the VNIIR-Progress facility in Russia's Chuvashia region, is a high-tech electronics hub that produces essential satellite navigation receivers and jam-resistant antennas. These components, known as Kometa modules, are vital to the functionality of Russia's Shahed-type attack drones, guided aerial glide bombs, and Kalibr cruise missiles, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

New footage shows Russian defense plant in Cheboksary after #Ukraine's strike pic.twitter.com/Zai2AyMdTX — RBC-Ukraine (@NewsUkraineRBC) June 10, 2026

Independent OSINT analysts noted that Russia had recently erected 15 specialized metal towers designed to suspend heavy anti-drone nets around the plant. However, as the latest imagery demonstrates, these costly fortification efforts proved utterly useless against the sheer destructive power of Ukraine's advanced Flamingo missiles.

The precision strike traveled over 1,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border to hit the target, bypassing Russia’s rear air defenses and leaving at least three personnel injured. Both Chuvashia Governor Oleg Nikolayev and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the success of the operation. The long-range assault triggered widespread panic deep within the Russian federation, prompting unprecedented airstrike and missile alerts across 18 separate regions, some located up to 2,000 kilometers away from the active front lines.

News.Az