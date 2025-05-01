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Boeing 737-800
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A United Airlines Boeing 737 struck a drone over San Diego this morning at an altitude of around 3,000 feet.29 Apr 2026-21:38
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An Arik Air passenger jet was forced to declare a Mayday emergency after a loud explosion from one of its engines during a flight in Nigeria, according to a preliminary investigation report.14 Mar 2026-17:02
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Boeing on Tuesday said first-quarter deliveries of its narrow-body 737 MAX jets could face delays due to wiring flaws, the latest hiccup for the troubled planemaker as CEO Kelly Ortberg looks to improve production quality and the company’s reputation.10 Mar 2026-22:16
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A SpiceJet Boeing 737 was forced to return to Delhi on Tuesday morning shortly after departing for Leh due to a reported engine failure.24 Feb 2026-09:32
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Boeing said on Tuesday it has secured a firm order from aircraft leasing company Aviation Capital Group (ACG) for 50 units of its 737 MAX jets, the manufacturer’s mainstay aircraft for the global commercial aviation market.13 Jan 2026-15:08
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FlyDubai said Wednesday it ordered 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in a deal worth $13 billion.19 Nov 2025-13:39
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Vietnamese budget carrier VietJet is set to take delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX this Sunday, more than nine years after placing its initial order, according to company and government documents.16 Sep 2025-13:54
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The US Justice Department said Friday it reached a preliminary agreement with Boeing to settle a long-running criminal probe into deadly 737 MAX crashes, drawing condemnation from some crash victim families.24 May 2025-09:20
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