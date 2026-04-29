Norwegian Air Sweden flight D8-2883 diverts to Copenhagen due to engine oil leak

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A Norwegian Air Sweden Boeing 737-800, flying from Malaga to Helsinki on April 27, 2026, was forced to divert to Copenhagen after a recurring technical failure.

The aircraft had already been delayed by over two hours in Spain when an oil leak was discovered under engine number one, News.Az reports, citing The Aviation Herald.

Although technicians initially cleared the plane for takeoff after a test run and cleaning, the issue reappeared while the aircraft was cruising at 37,000 feet.

Upon landing in Denmark, the crew informed passengers that the diversion was due to staff reaching their maximum duty hours. However, travelers observed fresh oil spills and stains on the engine cowlings as they deplaned, suggesting the leak had continued throughout the flight. The airline coordinated a direct transfer on the tarmac, moving passengers and their luggage to a replacement Boeing 737-8 MAX without allowing them into the airport terminal.

The replacement flight reached Helsinki approximately three and a half hours behind schedule. Meanwhile, the original aircraft remained grounded in Copenhagen for extensive repairs. Passengers reported a lack of transparency from the flight crew, noting that the technical malfunction was never officially acknowledged as the primary reason for the emergency landing despite visible evidence.

News.Az