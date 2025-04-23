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Boeing Max
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Boeing (BA.N), opens new tab hid safety problems with its 737 MAX jet when LOT Polish Airlines picked the popular single-aisle jet in 2016 to anchor its plans to recover from its significant financial troubles at the time, the airline's attorney argued on Monday in U.S. District Court in Seattle.12 May 2026-03:36
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Boeing on Tuesday said first-quarter deliveries of its narrow-body 737 MAX jets could face delays due to wiring flaws, the latest hiccup for the troubled planemaker as CEO Kelly Ortberg looks to improve production quality and the company’s reputation.10 Mar 2026-22:16
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Boeing said on Tuesday it has secured a firm order from aircraft leasing company Aviation Capital Group (ACG) for 50 units of its 737 MAX jets, the manufacturer’s mainstay aircraft for the global commercial aviation market.13 Jan 2026-15:08
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FlyDubai said Wednesday it ordered 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in a deal worth $13 billion.19 Nov 2025-13:39
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Ryanair reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the first six months to September, driven by robust summer travel demand and earlier-than-planned Boeing aircraft deliveries. The airline posted an after-tax profit of €2.54 billion ($2.96 billion), a 42% jump from €1.8 billion a year earlier and ahead of analyst expectations of €2.5 billion.03 Nov 2025-10:30
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Vietnamese budget carrier VietJet is set to take delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX this Sunday, more than nine years after placing its initial order, according to company and government documents.16 Sep 2025-13:54
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The US Justice Department said Friday it reached a preliminary agreement with Boeing to settle a long-running criminal probe into deadly 737 MAX crashes, drawing condemnation from some crash victim families.24 May 2025-09:20
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Boeing is preparing to seek approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to increase production of its top-selling 737 Max jets to 42 units per month later this year, CEO Kelly Ortberg announced on Wednesday.23 Apr 2025-16:28
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