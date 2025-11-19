FlyDubai orders 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets in $13 billion deal
FlyDubai said Wednesday it ordered 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in a deal worth $13 billion.
FlyDubai said it had options with Boeing to purchase another 75 of the aircraft, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
FlyDubai flies a fleet of Boeing 737s but made a major Airbus A321neo purchase of 150 aircraft earlier this week for $24 billion at the Dubai Air Show.