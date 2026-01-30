News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
14.3°C
57.7°F
Feels like:
13°C
13°F
| Sunny
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Booming Cosmetic Surgery
Tag:
Booming Cosmetic Surgery
Why China is tightening control over its booming cosmetic surgery industry
30 Jan 2026-16:00
Latest News
President Aliyev on visit to Shamakhi
Cuba says ready for any potential US attack
World in energy crisis worse than 1970s’ oil shocks combined, IEA head says
Russia’s ‘Klin’ kamikaze drone - PHOTO
IRGC warns US of retaliatory strikes amid rising tensions
Strait of Hormuz as an indicator of NATO unity
North Korea's Kim Jong Un reappointed as president of state affairs
Plane hits vehicle on LaGuardia runway, airport closed
-VIDEO
National blackout hits Cuba for second time in a week
Iranian president vows decisive response to Trump’s ‘delirious threats’
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31