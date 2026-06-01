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British Army Personnel
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British Army Personnel
British soldier dead in training accident in Iraq
A British soldier has died in a training accident in northern Iraq, Sky News reported on Monday, citing a statement from Britain's Ministry of Defence.
01 Jun 2026-21:44
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