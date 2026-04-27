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Broadcasting Error
Tag:
Broadcasting Error
BBC apologizes after airing N-word during pre-recorded Bafta broadcast
The BBC is facing a fast-track investigation after broadcasting the N-word during its coverage of the Bafta film awards.
27 Apr 2026-10:06
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