BBC apologizes after airing N-word during pre-recorded Bafta broadcast

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The BBC is facing a fast-track investigation after broadcasting the N-word during its coverage of the Bafta film awards.

The racial slur was uttered by Tourette syndrome campaigner Wilam Davidson while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage, News.Az reports, citing Daily Star.

The corporation described the failure to edit out the slur as a "serious mistake" and has apologized following widespread anger. Despite being a pre-recorded segment, the unedited footage remained on BBC iPlayer for 15 hours before it was eventually removed. Director General Tim Davie has ordered an investigation into the communication breakdown between Bafta and the production team, while Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy condemned the broadcast as "completely unacceptable and harmful."

News.Az